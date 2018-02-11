A Fort Valley man is now in jail and charged with driving under the influence in a wreck that killed the brother of an NFL player.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says Raymond Cox turned himself in Friday morning, and is being held on $55,000 bond.

He's charged in a wreck last November that killed Jecaives Heyward, age 27.

The victim was the brother of Los Angeles Charges cornerback Casey Heyward, who's a Perry native.

Last year, the sheriff's office said Jecaives Heyward was killed when the car he was riding in struck a tractor trailer in the emergency lane on Interstate 75. They said he was ejected from the vehicle and struck by passing cars.

According to the sheriff's office, Cox is charged with aggressive driving, driving under the influence, and first-degree homicide by vehicle.

