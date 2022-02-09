Fort Valley man arrested for child pornography

The investigation started after the GBI received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

MACON, Ga. — A man from Fort Valley is in custody after being charged with one count of child sexual exploitation (possession of child pornography), according to a news release.

The investigation started after the GBI Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit, received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The GBI's CEACC Unit executed a search warrant at the home of John Martin Wells, 21, on Feb. 3. He's now in custody at the Peach County Jail.

Anyone with information can call the GBI's CEACC Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS.