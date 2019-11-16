FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Dr. Jean Sumner is the dean at the Mercer School of Medicine. She grew up in a rural area.

"Rural Georgia is great, and it's a great place to live, great place to work as a physician," she says.

Sumner says a Peach County doctor reached out to them about placing a rural health care clinic there.

"We agreed to go in and look at his practice, he had very high quality medicine, he'd been very successful as a practitioner, and we agreed to take that over as a Mercer Medicine clinic," says Sumner.

The clinic will act as your regular primary care doctor's office accepting health insurance, with a full-time physician, nurse practitioners, and some Mercer students to help.

Sumner says, "It's a wonderful opportunity for our students to see quality medicine in a rural community and the difference a community responsive physician can make."

One of those medical students is Justin Armstrong, a second-year student who grew up right here in Central Georgia.

He says he got into the field because of his close relationship with his childhood doctor.

"He was kind of an extension of our family, an extended family member. When we'd go see him, it wouldn't just be a 15 minutes quick visit, write your prescription and get out, it would be a 30-45 minute chat," says Armstrong.

This clinic will also offer same-day appointments for patients who need them.

The Mercer Medicine Peach County clinic is located at 201 Avera Drive in Fort Valley and is currently accepting patients.

RELATED: Mercer Medicine grant money aims to prevent maternal and infant mortality in rural Georgia

RELATED: Mercer School of Medicine announces new program to combat chronic diseases in rural areas

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.