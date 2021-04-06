Fort Valley Peach Festival back for 35th year

The annual Peach Festival returned for its 35th year in Fort Valley Friday.
After the pandemic forced organizers to shut it down last year, people were eager to get back to Fort Valley's downtown streets.
The festival added more activities this year, but some crowd-pleasing staples are back, like the famous peach cobbler.
Kimberly Pope says the festival is more than great entertainment. It also showers small businesses and vendors with support.
"I've talked to several different vendors in the area, and they come from all over. So festivals like this bringing vendors from all over and that's letting people know what type of things that are available to them, they may not have an actual store front. But to come out and support local markets like this, where you can get fresh, new, one-of-kind hand made items," she said.
The festival runs through June 12.