Fort Valley police arrest mother after missing 2-year-old found safe

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley police have arrested the mother of a 2-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend.

According to the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety Facebook page, police got the call around 2 p.m. Sunday about a child who had gone missing from 200 West Church Street. When they made it to the scene, the girl's great-grandmother, 66-year-old Jessie Carter, said Jussie Aye Davis was unlawfully taken by her mother, 22-year-old Jayla Davis.

Officers began to search and a Peach Alert was sent out. The 2-year-old was found safe early Monday morning.

After an investigation, 22-year-old Jayla Davis was arrested Monday and taken to the Peach County jail where she is charged with Interference with Child Custody.