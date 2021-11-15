Fort Valley police arrest mother after missing 2-year-old found safe

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley police have arrested the mother of a 2-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend.
According to the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety Facebook page, police got the call around 2 p.m. Sunday about a child who had gone missing from 200 West Church Street. When they made it to the scene, the girl's great-grandmother, 66-year-old Jessie Carter, said Jussie Aye Davis was unlawfully taken by her mother, 22-year-old Jayla Davis.
Officers began to search and a Peach Alert was sent out. The 2-year-old was found safe early Monday morning.
After an investigation, 22-year-old Jayla Davis was arrested Monday and taken to the Peach County jail where she is charged with Interference with Child Custody.
This case is still under investigation and more arrests are possible.