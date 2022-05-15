Fort Valley Police investigating fatal shooting

It happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley Police and the GBI are investigating after a man was shot to death Saturday night. According to a news release, it happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 1100-block of Edward Street.

Officers were called to the scene for a shooting and found a man with gunshot wounds to his torso.

He was taken by ambulance to Atrium Health Navicent Peach hospital, where he was later pronounced dead by Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks.

The identity of the deceased has not been released yet, pending notification of his next of kin.

Anyone with information can call Fort Valley Police at 478-825-3383.