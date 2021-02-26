44-year-old Kevin Neal was shot in the upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Police in Fort Valley are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting that happened on 210 Rayfield Wright Street Thursday evening.

According to a post on the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety Facebook page, police got the call just before 7 p.m. When they made it to the scene, they found 44-year-old Kevin Neal shot in the upper torso. Neal was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.