x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Local News

Fort Valley police investigating 44-year-old man shot, killed

44-year-old Kevin Neal was shot in the upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Credit: WMAZ

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Police in Fort Valley are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting that happened on 210 Rayfield Wright Street Thursday evening.

According to a post on the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety Facebook page, police got the call just before 7 p.m. When they made it to the scene, they found 44-year-old Kevin Neal shot in the upper torso. Neal was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Fort Valley Police Department at 478-825-3383.

Related Articles