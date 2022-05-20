x
Fort Valley Police looking for man wanted in weekend homicide

He's wanted on charges of murder and aggravated assault after a fatal shooting on Edward Street.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley Police need your help finding a man wanted in connection with a weekend homicide. They identified the alleged shooter as 26-year-old Tyler Jones.

Investigators obtained warrants for his arrest on charges of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.

Those charges are related to a Saturday night shooting on Edward Street. Officers got to the scene and found 37-year-old Brandon Goodwin with gunshot wounds to his torso.

Goodwin was taken by ambulance to Atrium Health Navicent Peach, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on Jones’ location can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

