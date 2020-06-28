Fort Valley police searching for missing man

Dominique Towns was last seen Thursday leaving for work

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley police are looking for a man who's been missing since Thursday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, police say Dominique Xavier Towns was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Friday, when he left for work in Warner Robins.

Police say his cell phone was found in Bibb County.

On Facebook, Chief Lawrence Spurgeon said they've put out a statewide alert for Towns and entered his information into the National Crime Information Center missing-person database.

On Saturday, Spurgeon told 13WMAZ that, at that point, they had no reason to believe Towns was in danger.

According to police, Towns is 28-years-old with shoulder-length dread locs and was last seen wearing a red shirt. He was driving a black 2012 Hyundai Elantra with Georgia tag ECG201.

Spurgeon says Towns is 6 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 300 pounds.

Anyone with information on Towns or his car can call Fort Valley police at (478) 825.3383

