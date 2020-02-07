Fort Valley Police release autopsy results of missing man found dead

Police say the car accident happened the same day Towns was reported missing and wasn't discovered until this week

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Days after a missing Fort Valley man was found dead in a car accident on Highway 96, the police department has released the autopsy results.

According to police, Dominique Towns died from blunt force trauma to his head and abdomen.

They also say the accident happened on Thursday, June 26, the same day he was reported missing.

Towns' car and his body were found Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they also recovered a cell phone with his body and that it will be analyzed the determine if it's the most recent phone Towns owned.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident and have not yet determined how the accident happened.

"The family stated that they used a locate phone app to locate the cellphone that was recovered in Bibb County. It is quite possible that the victim owned that phone at one time. The phone that was recovered at the crash scene matches the description given by witnesses as the phone he most recently owned. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time," said Chief Lawrence Spurgeon.