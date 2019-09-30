FORT VALLEY, Ga. — On Monday, Fort Valley Police announced they were seeking warrants against two men found shot in the lower torso last week.

Officers were sent to Elberta Street around noon Tuesday, Sept. 24, for a reported aggravated assault.

When they got to the scene, they found Kendrell Douglas, 22, and Walter Collins, 20.

However, an updated news release says one of the men isn’t who they claimed to be.

It says the man who identified himself as Douglas is Joshuah Wright, of Stone Mountain. He’s wanted on probation violation, aggravated assault and first degree criminal damage to property charges in DeKalb County.

Now, Fort Valley Police are seeking warrants against Douglas and Collins for obstruction and giving false information. Collins is also wanted by the Peach County Sheriff’s Office on fraud charges.

Chief Lawrence Spurgeon said detectives in the two counties are working to see if the incidents in DeKalb are connected to the shooting of the two men in Fort Valley.

Anyone with information can call 478-825-3383.

