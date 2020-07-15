Fort Valley sisters start 'Little Divas' accessory business to inspire other young girls

The Williams sisters sell purses, sunglasses, and other accessories

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A pair of sisters in Fort Valley are now new business owners.

8-year-old Ra’Niya Williams started her own accessory business this week and she’s bringing her 2-year-old little sister, Zoè, on board.

Ra’Niya says their business is called ‘Little Divas.’

“I wanted to inspire other little girls,” Ra’Niya said.

The Williams sisters sell purses, sunglasses, lip gloss and other accessories for children on their website.

Ra’Niya says she and her sister pick out all of the designs on the site themselves. She loves her purses the most.

“I love the mermaid bags because it’s so colorful,” she said.

They launched their business on Monday and by Tuesday, Ra’Niya says they already made $400 in sales.

“It made me feel good because I had just dropped my business,” she said.

Their mother, Akivia Lewis, says she couldn’t be prouder of her daughters’ drive.

Lewis says Ra’Niya came to her and told her she wanted to start her own business.

“My heart is full,” she said. “I was thrilled to know that she was eager about it.”

She says she’s happy she can play a role in making her kids' dreams come true and teach them about money management.

“I went for it. I was like, 'You know what. It starts at home. This is something you want, I’ve got to push forward with it',” Lewis said.

“Little not Limited” is the Williams sisters’ slogan. It’s all about encouraging other little girls like them to follow their dreams.

“Go for it,” Ra’Niya said. “You could do it. Dream big. You could be a boss too. Put a crown on it.”

Ra’Niya says she’s hoping she and her sister will expand the business in the future to sell clothes.

Folks can find Little Divas products at littledivasdomain.net.

