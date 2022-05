Congrats graduates!

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — It's spring so that means it's time for graduations.

Fort Valley welcomes a new group of wildcats into their alumni early Saturday morning.

The commencement was held outside on the football field where there was plenty of room for friends and family to celebrate their graduates.

Grads came out onto the field with some wildcat pride.

They are now a part of the blue and gold legacy.

