Fort Valley State junior shot, killed by father in murder-suicide while home in South Carolina

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley State University students and staff are mourning the loss of a student after she was shot and killed by her father in South Carolina.

MiAysha Brannon was killed Sunday morning while back at home in Boling Springs, South Carolina.

According to the Associated Press, it happened early Sunday morning.

When the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office arrived, they found Laquanda Brannon, alive outside of her home. She had been shot in her arm and body.

Deputies found 23-year-old MiAysha Brannon shot and killed inside the home. Investigators say the person responsible is Arthur Brannon III. He's the the husband of Laquanda, and father of MiAysha. Deputies believe he then shot and killed himself.

According to FVSU, she was a junior Veterinary Technician student.

A FVSU Facebook post said the following:

We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Fort Valley State University student MiAysha Brannon. Our campus community mourns her tragic loss. We send our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, classmates, professors and all those who knew and loved her.

The post also says that students in need of support or counseling are encouraged to contact Outreach Services by calling our 24/7 support line at 833-855-0085. Faculty and staff may seek support through the KEPRO Employee Assistance Program at 844-243-4440.