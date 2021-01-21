Fort Valley State mourns loss of freshman killed in car accident

The 20-year-old student died days after a crash in DeKalb County

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The Fort Valley State community is mourning the loss of a freshman student in a car accident last week.

According to DeKalb County Police, they responded to a single-car accident on South Stone Mountain Lithonia near Panola Road around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 14.

When they got to the scene, they found the vehicle at the bottom of an embankment with two people inside.

20-year-old Jalen Bristol was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The condition of the other person in the car is unknown.

On Wednesday night, the university posted about Bristol’s death.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Jalen Bristol,” said Fort Valley State President Paul Jones. “Our thoughts, prayers and heartfelt condolences are with his family and friends at this time.”

The school said Bristol was a criminal justice major and a member of the track team, competing in the 400 and 800-meter races.

Flags on campus will be flown at half-staff until after his funeral.