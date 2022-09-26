'It's the best years of my life': Fort Valley State University alumni reflect on years as undergrads

The university started their celebration of homecoming with a gospel concert.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley State University homecoming is underway!

Alums like Rudolph Dawson couldn't be more excited.

"It's the best years of my life," Dawson said.

Dawson graduated class of '71 when Fort Valley State University was just a college. He majored in Agriculture which at that time-was known as Agronomy, the study of soil and plants.

Dawson continued his education at Tuskegee University, and then later became an Environmental Engineer for United Tech, one of the top aerospace companies in the world at that time.

Throughout his career, Dawson worked his way up to becoming regional manager. He says it's because of Fort Valley that he was so successful.

"I was able to do that because of those basic things the sciences, the mathematics that I got at the Fort Valley State University," Dawson said.

Fellow alum Dr. Wright Jones couldn't agree more.



"My most memorable moment at Fort Valley was my first week," Jones said.

Dr. Jones graduated in the class of 2000 after Fort Valley State College became a University. He now owns a practice in Atlanta as a plastic surgeon.

"I just thought it was really fascinating. The complexities of the surgeries and the breadth of what we do. I like the artistic side of plastic surgery as well." Jones said.

He transferred to the university after another school told him that he was less likely to become a doctor.

"I recall coming into Fort Valley my first week. The professors were all encouraging us that we could do it," Jones said.

The alums also have some advice for current students at the university.

"It's about embracing challenges. Everyone is gonna have some good luck. Everyone is gonna have some bad luck," Jones said.

"Make sure the things that you do on social media are the things that you would not be ashamed of," Dawson said.

The university started their celebration of homecoming with a gospel concert.

Events will continue until the homecoming game on October 1.