Fort Valley State University receives $250,000 anonymous gift

The money from an unnamed donor will be used for student scholarships as part of the university’s Finish Line initiative.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley State University announced Tuesday that the institution received a $250,000 gift from an anonymous donor.

According to a release from the university, the gift from the unnamed donor will support a scholarship program that assists students with financial constraints.

“Although the donor wishes to remain unnamed, this expression of generosity will not go unrecognized,” said President Dr. Paul Jones. “This transformational gift will enhance the university’s capacity to provide an exceptional student experience by removing financial obstacles allowing our scholars to realize their goal of earning a degree.”

The scholarship program is designed to complete the cost of tuition not covered by federal aid sources. The scholarship funds are targeted to juniors and seniors majoring in fields related to agriculture, food science, engineering, computer science, healthcare and business.

“These majors can often prove to be most challenging to finish when students are balancing their studies with work, internships, family commitments and longer timelines," said FVSU Vice President of Advancement Dr. Anthony Holloman. “Many of these students may be older or have taken longer to complete these technical studies than the typical four-year program. This is what we call the ‘finish line’—the funds will provide a final financial push to help students complete their degrees.”

90% of FVSU students qualify for federal financial aid, according to the release.

Holloman says initiatives like the Finish Line scholarship program are essential for supporting students.