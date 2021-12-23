Fort Valley State University receives nearly $2 million to advance school safety

The United Way of Southwest Georgia in Albany received close to $1 million in FY2021 STOP School Violence Act grants.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The Department of Justice announced Thursday that Fort Valley State University was awarded almost $2 million in funds to promote school safety.

According to a release, nearly $126 million in funding was given out to advance school safety under the STOP School Violence Act.

“Fort Valley State University will receive one of the largest single grants awarded under this year’s STOP School Violence Act, money that will be used to bolster the safety of students and staff at one of our key educational institutions in the Middle District of Georgia,” U.S. Attorney Peter Leary said.

The grants will help with safety measures in primary and secondary schools, support school violence prevention efforts, provide training to staff and students and implement evidence-based threat assessments.

“The Justice Department has no greater responsibility than protecting Americans from harm,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said. “Schools must be safe places to learn, and today’s investment of more than $125 million under the STOP School Violence Act will help ensure that they are.”

