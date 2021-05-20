Fort Valley State University student graduates in special ceremony while in hospital

Asia Whitmore was hospitalized because of a car accident, but Wednesday, she was able to receive her diploma in an outdoor ceremony at the courtyard of the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent.

"To get this hand-presented to her meant everything to her. She wasn't able to show her expression because she was in pain, but all she talks about every second, every minute, and all she just says, 'I cannot believe this is happening,' for her," said King