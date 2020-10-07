Fort Valley State University suspends all fall 2020 sports

The school says they plan to honor all athletic aid awarded to student athletes

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — All fall 2020 sports at Fort Valley State University have been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement came in the form of a news release from Anthony Holloman, the vice president for University Advancement and Athletics.

The release says COVID-19 is a highly contagious virus and because sports involve high in-person contact or proximity, the SIAC Conference took the step to protect the health of student athletes.

The SIAC will monitor the feasibility of member institutions returning to competition in winter and spring sports.

Holloman writes, “We hope the aggressive measures being put into place will position FVSU to resume sports in the spring 2021.”

So what options will be available to athletes now that fall sports have been suspended?

Holloman says they will be allowed to participate in skill development sessions, conditioning, training and practices that include 10 or less people and follow CDC guidelines.

Most importantly, the university will still honor all athletic aid awarded to student-athletes.

He concludes by saying, “We can do this together. Greatness is waiting for Wildcats who accept the challenge.”

The announcement from Fort Valley State also comes less than two weeks after conference mate Morehouse made the same decision to suspend all fall sports, which includes football, volleyball and cross country.