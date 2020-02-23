FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The Fort Valley community will come together Monday night to honor slain student Anitra Gunn.

Fort Valley State University's student government association is holding a candlelight vigil in her memory starting at 6 p.m.

It will take place at the C.W. Pettigrew Center on the university's campus. That's located at 1005 State University Drive in Fort Valley.

Gunn's family has a GoFundMe set up for funeral and burial expenses. You can donate here.

Who was Anitra Gunn?

Gunn, 23, was a senior Fort Valley State University student that went missing on Valentine's Day. Her body was found four days later in Crawford County.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation ruled her death as a homicide, and her boyfriend, Demarcus Little, was charged with her murder last week.

She was originally from Atlanta and graduated from Westlake High School in 2016. Gunn worked at Eighteen36 Restaurant and Lounge alongside other Fort Valley State students.

