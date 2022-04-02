Fort Valley State University's inaugural men's volleyball team hits the court

Players say it's an honor to be a part of history. Some have already made history as first generation students.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley State University is making history with its inaugural men's volleyball team. The university welcomed the team last year, along with head coach Larry Wrather, but they didn't play any games due to COVID.

The team played its first home match against Benedict College on Jan. 21, scoring their first win of the season.

Players say it's an honor to be a part of history. Some have already made history as first generation students.

"I came to the school making history already, just being a first generation college student, so being able to make more history and tell future generations about it... it's an honor," said Jaequon Henderson.

Coach Wrather says it took a lot of hard work to get to this point, but it was all worth it.

"For me, it's gratefulness. Being able to lead a group of young men to change some minds and get some things going in a culture that normally doesn't get it," he said.

Two team members have already been recognized by their conference as players of the week -- Jaxson Hicks and Justin Yates.

The team's next home match will be on Feb. 19 against Emmanuel College, followed by a string of home games throughout the month of March.

If you want more information on the team or to see the rest of its 2022 season schedule, click here.