BYRON, Ga. — An 18-year-old girl is dead after a single-car accident on I-75 on Sunday.

According to Georgia State Patrol, 18-year-old Isabella Marie Alonzo was driving north in the right lane of I-75 in her 2008 Honda Civic.

She lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the guard rail with her driver’s side door near exit 146.

Alonzo was later pronounced dead at the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon.

The accident is still under investigation by Georgia State Patrol.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

'This man is in a lot of trouble': Army veteran arrested after homemade bombs found in Wilcox County home

GBI identifies man shot by deputy during foot chase in downtown Macon