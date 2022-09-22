Fort Valley Youth Center hosting back 'in' school open house

Families can see what is in store for their children this school-year.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A youth center in Fort Valley is inviting parents and children to come out to their open house.

The Fort Valley Youth Center of excellence will have their back "in" school open house this Saturday, September 24th on Riley Avenue.

The facility was closed down for a while due to covid-19, but they are back with new classrooms, offices, field gates, and security cameras.

Belinda Baker, with the program, says they want the center to be a place for young people to hang out after school.

"To provide the type of programming that we can do, that service to help our community in hopes to be able to make our students better, brighter students and also at the end positive citizens," she said

The open house will be from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday.