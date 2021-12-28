Fort Valley's Public Safety Director announces resignation, retirement

“While I have decided to step into retirement from public safety, it has been my pleasure to serve as the Public Safety Director of the Police and Fire service for the City of Fort Valley over the last 10 years.

My time here has provided my family and I with many fond memories and relationships that we will carry with us forever. I would like to thank the many officers, firefighters, and support staff for their dedication, in addition to all of the command staff personnel who helped shape the culture and success of this organization. I would like to thank Chief Frank Strickland for giving me a chance in 1995 to pursue my dreams.”