PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A Fort Valley man is being held without bond after a strange carjacking incident Friday morning.

According to Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese, it started as a single-car accident on Highway 49 near Country Club Road.

He says 30-year-old Jamel Hillman was involved in a domestic dispute in Fort Valley, hopped in his car and then later wrecked on the highway.

A woman passing by stopped and got out of her car to check on him, but Deese says Hillman stole the woman’s car and drove himself to the Medical Center in Macon.

Deputies found Hillman by tracking the car’s location with its onboard GPS.

He’s being charged with auto theft, and Fort Valley Police are investigating the domestic dispute as a separate situation.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Woman arrested after pulling knife on Bibb deputies serving warrant

UPDATE: Man found shot in west Macon road

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.