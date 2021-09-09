Foundation celebrates Otis Redding's 80th birthday by unveiling new memorabilia

The Otis Redding Museum unveiled new memorabilia on Thursday

MACON, Georgia — On Thursday morning, the Otis Redding Foundation honored a legendary music artist by gathering at the Otis Redding Museum to unveil some new memorabilia.

His daughter, Karla Redding Andrews, is Vice President and Executive Director of the Otis Redding Foundation, she says he left a mark on Macon.

"Otis Redding should be honored here in Macon today," Redding-Andrews said. "He left an amazing footprint here, not only in his music, but in his personal ambitions. Here at the foundation, this is just an addition to what he was already doing."

Otis Redding was born in born in Dawson Georgia, but grew up in Macon.

His first musical successes were in talent contests in places like Macon's Douglass Theatre and the Ritz.

He died in a plane crash in 1967, and is buried at his family's farm in Jones County.