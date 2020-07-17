Nonprofit group plans to give out 5K masks in Macon this weekend

The Power of Life Foundation is traveling the southeast giving away thousands of masks at each stop.

MACON, Ga. — With health officials urging people to wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19, a nonprofit group wants to make sure everyone has a mask who needs one.

The "Power of Life Foundation" is giving away more than 5,000 masks in Macon on July 18.

Lane Harper, a police officer in Birmingham, Alabama, started the foundation. He's now traveling the southeast to give away as many masks as possible.

"It's cool to be covered," he says. "That's our slogan."

He's partnered with several groups in Macon for the Central Georgia giveaway, like the Community Foundation of Central Georgia, United Way, and others.

On Saturday, people can drive through the parking lot at the Tubman Museum to get however many masks they need.

He also says, as a Black police officer, he hopes his events remind communities that there are good people of all races, backgrounds, and job descriptions.

"You'll learn that a lot of people have the same goals, the same ambitions, and the same expectations, but if you never talk, you'll never know. So, I believe we just need to open ourselves up and learn how to love a little bit more."

The giveaway is from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on July 18 at the Tubman Museum in downtown Macon.

The foundation is also donating close to 2,000 masks to area organizations.

Officer Harper says they are accepting donations to help them continue their mission. Other stops include Atlanta, Florida, and Alabama.