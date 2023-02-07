Fountain Car Wash in Macon to temporarily close to rebrand and remodel under new ownership

They will reopen under a new name and are giving away more than $100,000 in free car washes. Here is how to get yours.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon car wash is changing ownership and will be remodeling starting next week, according to a Facebook post from Fountain Car Wash.

Fountain Car Wash located at 1820 Hardeman Ave. will be closing temporarily as new ownership, Big Peach Car Wash out of Forsyth, makes changes to the facility.

They will close on Feb. 14 and the remodel is expected to last six to eight weeks.

Once the remodel is complete, they will reopen as the Big Peach at Fountain.

The new owners are giving away $100,000 in free car washes, including $30 to everyone who signs up for updates at the link on their website.

The post says they can’t wait to serve the Macon community and surrounding area.

The upgrades to the facility will include the following: