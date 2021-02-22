'It will be like a trip to Italy': Owners of Macon's Fountain of Juice to open pizza restaurant

Natasha and Carl Phillips are the owners of Fountain of Juice on Forsyth Road and they're getting ready to open Romo’s Pizza right next door

MACON, Ga. — The owners of a popular Macon restaurant are set to open a pizzeria in March 2021.

Natasha and Carl Phillips are the owners of Fountain of Juice on Forsyth Road and they're getting ready to open Romo’s Pizza right next door.

Romo’s will have a completely different concept from Fountain of Juice. Natasha says the restaurant will have a limited menu with a few interesting and traditional Italian appetizers and, of course, pizza.

People can expect to see dishes like marinated lamb skewers, fried pasta balls, antipasto platters, meatballs, salads, and pastas.

“The pizzas are wood-burning,” she said.

Natasha says the wood burning ovens can get up to 1,000 degrees and it can bake a pizza in around 90 seconds, so pizzas can be out and ready quickly.

“It’s incredible. It really is,” she said.

Those pizzas are Neapolitan style, which is derived from Naples, Italy. Natasha says the top-selling pizza prepared with that traditional style is the Margherita, which has tomato, fresh buffalo milk mozzarella, and basil.

“It’s definitely a must-try,” she said.

The restaurant will also have a couple of white pizzas on the menu, pepperoni pizza, and a vegetarian option too. The owners also plan to open with a special pizza of the week, which will be topped with sliced prosciutto and arugula.

The Phillips’ youngest son, Roman, is the restaurants namesake. Natasha says Romo’s is something she’s thought about pursuing for years.

“It finally just came to fruition when Barberitos, which is right next door to Fountain of Juice, they relocated business and it just couldn’t be more convenient,” she said. “We kind of just took the plunge.”

She says the restaurant will pay homage to her Italian heritage. The walls are adorned with photos of Italy.

“When you walk in, it literally will be like a trip to Italy,” she said.

It’s part of a tribute to Natasha’s mother, who is from Sulmona in the Abruzzo region of Italy.

“I love it. I spent every summer in Italy growing up. My grandmother, you know, I think I knew how to cook pizza before I knew how to cook eggs, just watching her cook every single day,” she said. “It was always a weekend treat when she’d make homemade pizza.”

They're hoping to have a soft opening for Romo’s the weekend before the official opening on Tuesday, March 2. They're located at 4123 Forsyth Road in Macon.