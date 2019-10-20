MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were arrested Saturday after allegedly firing shots from their car in Monroe County.

A Facebook post from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says around 2:48 p.m., deputies were called to Virginia Lee Boulevard for shots fired from a car.

When on scene, the post says deputies talked with several witnesses, who gave a description of the car. The witnesses say the car quickly left the area after the shots were fired.

Several shell casings were also found on the road and road's shoulder.

Shortly afterwards, deputies found the car matching the witnesses' description and conducted a traffic stop.

The four people inside were identified as those involved in the incident by the witnesses, and then arrested:

Dimitrius Gillen, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless conduct, and possession of marijuana

Andrew Clark, charged with reckless conduct

Haley Williams, charged with being a party to a crime

Brittany Miller, charged with removing a license plate with intent to conceal identity and being a party to a crime

The post says deputies also found three guns, ammunition, and marijuana in the car.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office

