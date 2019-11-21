WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Four people are in jail after a drug bust at a home on Ignico Drive in Warner Robins Thursday morning.

According to a news release from Warner Robins Police, SWAT, the WRPD Narcotics Unit and WRPD Crime Suppression Unit served a search warrant at 120 Ignico Drive around 9:30 a.m.

Four people inside the home were arrested and charged with multiple drug-related offenses. They were identified as:

36-year-old Paul Penngotis Lane Jr.,

35-year-old Antonio Raines,

33-year-old Christopher Loris Ates,

and 26-year-old Brittany Deshon Smith.

The four were each charged with possession of powder cocaine, crack cocaine, ecstasy, methamphetamine, hydrocodone, and marijuana all with intent to distribute, as well as two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and theft by receiving stolen property.

Lane Jr. has two additional charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Ates has two additional charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and providing a false name.

WRPD says Lane Jr. also had outstanding warrants from an incident in Oct. that were for possession of meth, ecstasy, and additional traffic charges.

Anyone with additional information about illegal drug activity can call the Narcotics Intelligence Unit at (478) 293-1050.

