MACON, Ga. — Four people from Houston County were arrested Friday as part of an ongoing entering auto investigation.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Rent-A-Center on Eisenhower Parkway for a stolen Ford F-150 truck around 10 a.m.

When deputies got to the scene, the truck’s owner told them that the suspects were staying at the Inn-Town Suites Hotel.

Back at the hotel, deputies spoke to the suspects in Room 127 and found evidence in the room from multiple entering auto cases, the release says.

The four were detained and then arrested. They were identified as:

32-year-old Omar Gilliam-Agustine, of Warner Robins

29-year-old Brandon Michael Loy, of Bonaire

26-year-old Stephanie Nicole Loy, of Bonaire

21-year-old Noah Alexander Andersen, of Warner Robins.

Gilliam-Agustine is charged with Theft by Taking Auto and five counts of Entering Auto. He is being held on $15,175 bond.

Brandon Loy was taken to jail on a warrant from Habersham County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephanie Loy is charged with Theft by Receiving Stolen Auto. She is being held on a $2,125 bond.

Andersen is Charged with Theft by Taking Auto; five counts of Entering Auto and he had a warrant out of Houston County. He is being held on $15,175 bond.

Anyone with information about them can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Bleckley County teacher charged with sexual assault of student

GBI: Telfair County teen killed in shooting was robbery suspect

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.