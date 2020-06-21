MACON, Ga. — Local churches around Central Georgia have partnered with Community Empowerment Center & Community Church of God to provide free COVID-19 testing this week.

According to a release from the Community Church of God, the following churches are offering free drive-thru nasal swab and antibody tests.

Wabash Church of God and the City of Dublin at the the Oconee Community Center at 525 Wabash Street in Dublin on Thursday June 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fellowship Bible Baptist Church at 450 Dunbar Road in Warner Robins Thursday June 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Greater Union Baptist Church at 525 Gray Road in Perry on Friday June 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

First Baptist Church of Christ at 511 High Place in Macon on

Friday June 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For others that are looking to participate, contact Pastor Jason McClendon at admin@maconcommunity.church.

