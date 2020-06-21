MACON, Ga. — Local churches around Central Georgia have partnered with Community Empowerment Center & Community Church of God to provide free COVID-19 testing this week.
According to a release from the Community Church of God, the following churches are offering free drive-thru nasal swab and antibody tests.
- Wabash Church of God and the City of Dublin at the the Oconee Community Center at 525 Wabash Street in Dublin on Thursday June 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Fellowship Bible Baptist Church at 450 Dunbar Road in Warner Robins Thursday June 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Greater Union Baptist Church at 525 Gray Road in Perry on Friday June 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- First Baptist Church of Christ at 511 High Place in Macon on
Friday June 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For others that are looking to participate, contact Pastor Jason McClendon at admin@maconcommunity.church.
