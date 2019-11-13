WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Four people were arrested Wednesday afternoon after a search warrant was executed at a home in Warner Robins.

According to a news release, the warrant for illegal drug sales was served at a house on Cherokee Drive around 12:45 p.m.

Deputies arrested four people inside the home and identified them as:

24-year-old Tierra Lester

23-year-old Philip Immanuel Lester

20-year-old Santell Lester

20-year-old Zyon Whitehead

The four are charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II (Oxycodone) with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II (Morphine Sulfate) with intent to distribute, and possession of firearm during the commission of a felony.

Two rifles and two handguns were also seized in the bust.

Anyone with information about illegal drugs can call the Narcotics Intelligence Unit at (478) 293-1050.

