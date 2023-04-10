Four escape from house fire in Perry. Here's what we know

The Perry Fire Department says it happened around 2 p.m. at a home on the 1300 block of Jackson Lane.

PERRY, Georgia — Four people escaped a fire from a Perry home on Tuesday.

The Perry Fire Department says it happened around 2 p.m. at a home on the 1300 block of Jackson Lane.

They say crews arrived to find smoke coming from all four sides of the building.

They also found the four people outside the home.

All four people were taken to hospitals, and their injuries ranged from burns to smoke inhalation.

So far, there is no word on their conditions.

Perry fire says their crews contained the damage to the second floor.