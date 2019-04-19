CUMMING, Ga. — Four firefighters were hurt while responding to a house fires in Cumming early Friday on what became a very busy day, Forsyth County Fire said.

The early morning blaze started after a home in the Vickery Lake subdivision was hit by lightning. Two grandparents, three children and the family dog were able to make it out safely.

"At that point in time, Forsyth was under a tornado warning so we know that severe weather was in the area," said Forsyth Fire Division Chief Jason Shivers.

One firefighter was hurt fighting the blaze when part of the structure collapsed.

"During that firefight, part of the structure collapsed in on one of my firefighters," Shivers said.

The rapid response team moved in to rescue him. At the same time, three more firefighters were injured on the way to help out the fire out.

These pictures show the engine overturned on Shiloh Road.

Fire engine flips over, 3 firefighters hurt in Forsyth County Three firefighters were hurt while responding to a house fire in Cumming early Friday, Forsyth County Fire said. Three firefighters were hurt while responding to a house fire in Cumming early Friday, Forsyth County Fire said. Three firefighters were hurt while responding to a house fire in Cumming early Friday, Forsyth County Fire said. Three firefighters were hurt while responding to a house fire in Cumming early Friday, Forsyth County Fire said. Three firefighters were hurt while responding to a house fire in Cumming early Friday, Forsyth County Fire said. Three firefighters were hurt while responding to a house fire in Cumming early Friday, Forsyth County Fire said. Three firefighters were hurt while responding to a house fire in Cumming early Friday, Forsyth County Fire said. Three firefighters were hurt while responding to a house fire in Cumming early Friday, Forsyth County Fire said.

"They were driving in extremely tough conditions, heavy heavy rain at the time, a lot of lighting, high winds," Shivers said.

Tire tracks left in the road show where the truck veered off. Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt.

"Their injuries are minor and what you would expect from rolling over in a vehicle, bumps, bruises and scraps," Shivers said. "They were all belted in and all safety systems reacted appropriately."

The firefighters were taken to North Fulton Hospital and are expected to return to work soon.

Another fire sparked at a home on Saddleridge Drive. Thankfully, no one was home when the fire sparked at 5 a.m.

The damaged fire truck was towed back to the Forsyth County Fire Department.

According to the latest numbers from the National Fire Protection Association, an estimated 58,835 firefighters were hurt in the line of duty in 2017 in the latest stats available.

The report found that there were over 15,000 collisions nationwide involving fire emergency vehicles responding to or returning from incidents.