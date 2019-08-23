MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve charged four more people in an ongoing investigation into mail thefts in north Macon.

According to a news release, initial reports of mail theft came in on July 27 and a video of a possible suspect was given to investigators on August 5.

The suspect in the case was later identified as 23-year-old Shane Moody and he was arrested on August 14 after a Macon Regional Crimestoppers tip.

Through interviews and evidence, investigators arrested two more people on August 15 – Ashley Lorraine Cooper, 32, and Eric Cowart, 36.

On August 16, a search warrant was executed in the 1300-block of Lake Valley Road and more evidence was found that led to the arrests of Andrea Scott, 65, and James Morgan III.

Cooper was charged with two counts of forgery, two counts of deposit account fraud and two counts of computer theft. She was released on a $9,550 bond.

Cowart was charged with forgery. He is being held on a $1,850 bond.

Scott was charged with forgery and was released on a $1,850 bond.

Morgan was charged with three counts of forgery, two counts theft by taking, 11 counts of financial transaction card fraud, one count financial transaction card theft and identity theft fraud. He also had a warrant out of Jones County. He is being held on a $49,330 bond.

The case is still under investigation and more charges are pending. Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.

