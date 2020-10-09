Three adults, one juvenile arrested in connection to Sparta shooting that killed one, injured six others

Three adults and one juvenile have been arrested and charged in the Sparta shooting case.

SPARTA, Ga. — The GBI has arrested Shimu Bryant, Tiffany Barfield and Tiare Chambers all in connection to the shooting in Sparta earlier this week. They also arrested a juvenile.

According to a release from the GBI, 22-year-old Bryant, of Sparta, is charged with aggravated assault. The 15-year-old juvenile was also charged with aggravated assault. Both Barfield and Chambers, of Gordon, are charged with giving false statements.

THE STORY

On September 6 the GBI was requested by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office to assist with the shooting investigation of multiple people that resulted in one death.

According to a press release from the GBI, Shots were fired at the intersection of Faye Street and Lee Street.

Sparta Police Department officers and Hancock Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene.

33-year-old Sabreal Taylor was shot and killed at the scene and six other people were taken to the hospital either by ambulance or in personal vehicles, according to the release.

Taylor’s body will be taken to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.

The six other gunshot victims that were taken to the hospital either by ambulance or in personal vehicles are identified as Johnny Chapple, 35, of Milledgeville, Shanerica Chester, 28, of Milledgeville, Thomas Womble, Jr., 29, of Sparta, Ga’Keylo Gaynor, 24, of Tennille, Ramon Lewis, 37, of Covington, and Catavius Reeves, 29, of Milledgeville. Reeves remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information can call the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 706-444-7471 or the GBI at 478-445-4173.