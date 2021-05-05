'When you work hard, it really does pay off': Four Rutland High seniors make Georgia Scholars list

Georgia Scholars receive state recognition for their academic achievements and contributions to their communities

MACON, Ga. — Every year, high school seniors excelling both in the classroom and in their communities are nominated for state recognition as a Georgia Scholar. This year, Four Rutland High School seniors are on that list.

Seniors Piper Riser, Monique Christian, Jenny Pyon, and Julianna Sales are reflecting on the hard work they put into their academics over the last four years to earn the distinction.

"I've always tried to do my absolute best with schoolwork regardless of the class it was and if I enjoyed it or not. Even in the beginning, I've had a 4.0 and in the end I had that still," said Riser.

"It was kind of difficult playing as many sports as I played, and also keeping my grades up at the same time, but if you work hard it'll go with the flow," said Christian.

"Throughout the years I just learned to get it in on time, so that once you can get it in earlier, you can do more," said Sales.

"I've been a 4.0 student since ninth grade and I've been able to maintain it until my senior year. I'm also the STAR student this year, which is just the highest SAT score in our school," said Pyon.

Georgia Scholars have to excel in the classroom and in their communities. Riser and Christian gave back by being a part of the Family Career Community Leaders of America (FCCLA).

"We've been able to participate in groups...organizations like Macon Periods Easier, and it helps give women in need hygiene products," said Riser.

"We pack backpacks for students that need any kind of supplies," said Christian.

Pyon and Sales, who also participated in various clubs, say being involved in their school and community was important for their future.

"Make sure that I am contributing the best I can because this is high school, so that I can have the most experience I can," said Pyon.

"When you work hard, it really does pay off. People watch that and they see that you put in the work and you can get recognition for it," said Sales.

Riser plans to attend Mercer University this fall. Christian will head to Albany State on a basketball scholarship. Sales plans to Georgia Southern, and Pyon is heading to Georgia Tech.

Each Georgia Scholar receives a seal on their diploma. Houston County has six Georgia Scholars among three schools. Stratford Academy in Macon has nine, and First Presbyterian Day School has two.

You can find more information and a full list of Georgia Scholars on the Georgia Department of Education Website.

Georgia Scholars in Central Georgia:

Bibb County:

Eunice Chon - Howard High School

Kennedy Randall - Northeast High School

Skylar Poole - Central High School

Jasmine Martin - Southwest High School

Houston County:

Charles Levi Shelton - Perry High School

Brenley Fouse - Perry High School

Zander Narum - Warner Robins High School

Farinaz Zahiri - Warner Robins High School

Rumi Lee - Houston County High School

Emma Ringe - Houston County High School

Stratford Academy:

Sabina Ajjan

Nathan Dummitt

Jocelyn Tang

Carson Simmons

Jacqueline Tharpe

Madelyn Fackler

Anders Stevenson

Eleanor Jorgensen

Shaw London

First Presbyterian Day School:

Avery Kemper

Reagan Simmons