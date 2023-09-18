'It's been frustrating for years and year': Fourth death at Macon gas station in three years

The Quick Serve on Emery Highway has been the site of four homicides spanning back to 2021

MACON, Ga. — One Bibb County leader says the violence at an East Macon gas station has to stop.

On Saturday, 23-year-old Jamon Jackson was shot at the Quick Serve on Emery Highway and died at a hospital.

But the death of Jackson marks the fourth death in less than three years at the Quick Serve. For people who live near the gas station, some say they are terrified of going there.

In 2022, two men — 30-year-old Trey Smith and 27-year-old Debarius Sanford — were shot and killed there.

“It's been frustrating for years and years,” Bibb Commissioner Elaine Lucas said.

She says the frequent gun violence at the Quick Service is hurting the neighborhood.

“There's a certain fear that people are developing because they don't know what store or business to go into,” she explained.

Some people who live nearby told me that they hear gunshots at all hours of the day, there's gang activity and they don’t leave their homes when it gets dark.

“Apparently someone in the community has decided that this is the place where they're gonna settle their disagreements,” Lucas said.

She says law enforcement is working on finding the root of violence.

“It just seems like we're not keeping pace with the level of violence — the level of inhumanity," Lucas said.

Lucas says the community needs to keep working to get to the young folks.

“Ending a person's life forever is not the right decision. They need to come to us and help them resolve some of these issues that are causing them to kill each other. It's just a shame,” Lucas said.

Mayor Lester Miller told 13WMAZ that they've been monitoring this gas station for a while. He says that in the next coming weeks, there will be some action take.

The Bibb Sheriff's office says 23-year-old Nicktarios Linardo Kinder was also found with a gunshot wound Saturday.

Deputies took him into custody and charged him with Jackson's shooting death. He's in the Bibb County Jail charged with murder.

