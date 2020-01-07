Fourth of July celebration at Lake Tobesofkee postponed indefinitely

A recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Bibb County has postponed the fireworks show indefinitely

MACON, Ga. — If you were planning on celebrating Independence Day with fireworks at the lake this weekend, those plans are now canceled.

According to a news release, the 26th Annual Sparks Over the Park Independence Day Celebration at Lake Tobesofkee originally scheduled for July 4 has been postponed.

Macon-Bibb County says the postponement is due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the county and the rest of Georgia.

The annual event usually attracts thousands of people to enjoy a day of cookouts, live music, and the fireworks show.

“We’d hoped our numbers locally and regionally would have been few enough and trending downward to offer a great Fourth of July weekend for people, but with the recent spike, we don’t want to be the cause of further spread by inviting people to a major event,” says Lake Tobesofkee Director Donald Bracewell.

“These are not the numbers we were working toward in our community, and we need to work together to bring them back down,” adds Mayor Reichert. “That will only happen if every one of us recognizes the impact we have on other people’s health and takes the appropriate steps to protect each other.”

A new date has not been set.