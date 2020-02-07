While many are expected to travel, AAA estimates a 15% drop compared to last year, the biggest decline since the great recession.

MACON, Ga. — If you are hitting the road over the Fourth of July holiday, you won't be alone. AAA says road tripping will be the most popular way to travel.

In fact, 97% of travelers are expected to drive.

AAA projects Americans will take 700 million trips over the next few months.

While that sounds like a lot, it's a 15% drop compared to last year, the biggest decline since the great recession.

Traveler Wade White says he's traveled in the past, but he plans to play it safe this year.

"This year with the pandemic going so strong, I think it's safe that we all stay at home, cook out around the house, some things like that, maybe play some games, but nothing where a large group of people will be," said White.

