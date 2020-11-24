Fourth suspect wanted in shooting of Macon girl turns himself in

13-year-old Li'Princess Hall was shot in September after a fight with another girl turned violent

A 17-year-old wanted in the September shooting of a 13-year-old girl is now in custody and a fifth person is wanted in the case.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Antonio Jackson turned himself in over the weekend.

He is now being held without bond on charges of criminal attempt to commit a felony (murder) and aggravated assault.

Jackson is the fourth person charged in the shooting of a 13-year-old girl at a home on Sherry Drive, and investigators now need you help finding 18-year-old Ricky Brown III.

Three people were previously arrested on Sept. 26: Rodricko Balkcom Jr, Jaquez Brown and a 14-year-old.

CASE HISTORY

13-year-old Li’Princess Hall was shot in the back after a fight with another girl turned violent at an apartment on Sherry Drive back in September.

Deputies say a juvenile female went to an apartment at the address and asked for Hall.

Once she got inside the apartment, the release says the two girls began to fight. An adult inside the apartment separated the two girls and pushed the one who came to the apartment outside.

The release says the teen shouted to men standing nearby to shoot. A man then fired shots at the apartment and Hall was shot in the back.

The suspects left the scene before deputies arrived and the teen was taken to the hospital. She has since been released.