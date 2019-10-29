MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A Smyrna-based company that builds fire trucks says they plan to bring 300 jobs to a closed factory in Milledgeville.

Fouts Brothers CEO Scott Edens told 13WMAZ's Kayla Solomon that they expect being operating sometime next year at the old Rheem plant on Roberson Mill Road.

He said they've already gotten more than 200 job applications and are interviewing potential workers now.

He said their first phase of hiring will start in January.

County records say the 677,000-square-foot plant was built in 1978 and sits on 93 acres.

The plant closed in 2009. In 2016, Gov. Nathan Deal announced that a company named Sparta Industries planned to move into the plant and hire 1,000 people, but that deal fell through.

The Fouts Bros. website says they started in 1952 at a service station in Smyrna and began selling fire equipment in 1990. Now, they sell pumpers, tankers, wildfire units and rescue vehicles.

Edens said people looking for more information on working at Fouts Brothers can call 770-433-0112.

13WMAZ Reporter Kayla Solomon will have more on this story at 6 p.m.

