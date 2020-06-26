Fox City Brewery to open in downtown Forsyth in July

The brewery will have a full menu, eight different beer selections and space for live music

FORSYTH, Ga. — People in Monroe County will soon have a new brewery to go to when Fox City Brewery opens in downtown Forsyth on July 4.

The brewery will provide more than just fresh brewed beer -- it will also have a full menu and a space for live music.

President and CEO George Emami says it's a dream come true to open a brewery in Monroe County.

"Craft beer is a passion for the partners and myself," he said.

The building has an open floor plan and will make it easier for costumers to practice social distancing, according to Emami.

"We got fortunate," he said. "It's very spacious"

General manager and head chef Joshua Abshire will provide a full menu and says he's excited about the grand opening.

"We put a lot of work into making sure this is a place, a very family-friendly place, to come and hang out," he said.

Merchandise will be available, as well as eight different kinds of freshly brewed beer.

Abshire says the goal was to provide a place people could hang out and have a drink.

"I think we've done a really good job of accomplishing that," he said.

Emami also says the environment will be "fun" and "relaxed."

To see the full menu and beer selections, click here. The brewery will be located at 45 N Kimbell St in downtown Forsyth.

