They filled the campus with names that will stay there until the rain washes them away.

MACON, Ga. — Many high school students weren't even born when 9/11 happened, but the memories of the fateful day are kept alive at First Presbyterian Day School.

Major Cole Hogan, Macon's only victim in the 9/11 attacks, died in the Pentagon that day. Hogan graduated from FPD in the late 1970s. His name sits out in front of the school.

For the last two years, middle and high school students have marked the day by using chalk to write the names of all the other victims throughout the campus.

Mary Daniel Windham is a senior. "While we write the names, it just takes so much time to write the names and it helps us wrap our minds around how many people are affected by this," she said.

Brady Michael agreed with his classmate.

"I think one of the things that stands out to a lot of us at FPD is the amount of names we have to write, it shows us how tragic it was that so many people passed away," he said.