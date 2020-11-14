'Protect not only yourself, but your family and your friends': Fraternity holds drive-thru flu shot clinic in Macon

Experts are encouraging people to get a flu shot to avoid a possible "twindemic" with COVID-19.

MACON, Ga. — More than 50 people showed up Saturday to get a flu shot at CVS in Macon.

Experts are worried about a possible "twindemic" with COVID-19 and the flu, which is why they are encouraging everyone to get a flu shot.

CVS Pharmacy partnered with the Lambda Phi chapter of Omega Psi Phi fraternity to hold a drive-in flu shot clinic at New Life International Church on Vineville Avenue.

Organizer William Daugherty says it means everything to help the community.

"Since 1926, we've been standing here, and it's very important to us to be in the forefront in serving the community. I mean, we take it seriously, but don't be afraid and take precautions to protect not only yourself but your family and your friends," he said.