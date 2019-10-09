DUBLIN, Ga. — More than 100 people will lose their jobs when Fred's Dublin distribution center closes later this year.

The retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and announced it was closing all of its 80-plus stores left nationwide.

That includes stores in East Dublin, Eastman, Gray, Hawkinsville, McRae and Montezuma.

Fred's has also filed a notice with the Georgia Department of Labor stating that 101 people will be laid off from their Dublin distribution center on Nov. 9.

Felicia Harris, human resources director at the Dublin center, referred questions about the closing to Reevemark, a public-relations firm handling marketing on the bankruptcy. 13WMAZ could not reach Reevemark for comment.

Fred's came to Dublin in 2001. They occupy a 5.8-million square foot building on Highway 257. The building is owned by the City and Laurens County, and is valued at $25 million.

