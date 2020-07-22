Macon woman to host free Acrobatics classes at Amerson River Park

Jessica Thompson will start up free lessons again on Aug. 25.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman is set to offer free acrobatics classes to the community this summer.

Jessica Thompson is the owner and CEO of Catapult Movement, an acrobatic arts company.

Thomson started holding free ACRO classes at Amerson River Park on Sundays in July.

“I go out to Amerson every Sunday and I give out free lessons,” she said.

Acrobatics involves a mixture of gymnastics and classical dance training, Thompson says.

Her Sunday classes include a basics class at 5 p.m., a choreography class at 6 p.m., and a partnering class at 7 p.m.

The classes are held by the stone pavilion, they are 45 minutes long, and they’re all free.

“It’s a very pretty park and it’s a very nice area, so I just figured it’d be a good place to camp and let people try some ACRO,” Thompson said.

Thompson says on Wednesday afternoon, Macon-Bibb County Parks and Beautification told her she must put her free Sunday lessons to a halt due to an executive order from the county.

She plans to have them up and running again in August.

Sneak peek of partnering with my practice #flyer, True. 🥰 Not always pretty... but that’s how you learn!!! #Mistakes are part of the process! I’ll share a video when we get this sequence smooth. 🤗 Free partnering class on Sundays 7pm at Amerson! Bring a buddy! #dance #acrobatics #handbalancing #dancestudio #acro #acrodance #acrobatics #tumbling #limbering #balance #strength #partnering #flexibility #familylessons #homelessons #acrointhepark #amersonriverpark #fitness #maconga #middlegeorgia #privateacrolessons #onlineacroclasses #athomeworkouts #acroathome #travelinginstructor #acroteacher #acrobaticarts #catapultmovementllc Traveling to bring Acrobatic instruction to your location www.catapultmovementllc.com Posted by Catapult Movement LLC on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

During the sessions, Thompson places each mat at least 6 feet away. She says she provides some yoga mats and sanitizes them in between uses, but she encourages people to bring their own.

“I try to do all of the registrations online to kind of keep down with the paper touching,” she said. “I don’t do any spotting right now because of COVID, and if I do have to touch a client or do anything, I have hand sanitizer.”

The Macon native used to teach lessons at the South Bibb Recreation Center until the COVID-19 pandemic put it to a halt. Now she teaches acrobatics dance, flexibility, and tumbling with Catapult Movement.

Although the July Sunday sessions are canceled, Thompson says she’s still taking appointments for private classes through her website.

Folks can register for the free Sunday sessions starting in August online.

